The Arkansas Department of Corrections will lift essential movement plan restrictions at all facilities beginning Monday.
Also, Modified In-Person Visitation will resume on March 1.
The department has been operating under an essential movement plan at all facilities since December 31. The department had been limiting non-essential movement within and between facilities and had suspended visitation in response to the surge in COVID-19 case counts among staff, inmates and residents.
When the Department resumes visitation at all Division of Correction units and Division of Community Correction centers on March 1, modified in-person visitation protocols will be in place, allowing visits from those younger than 18 and individuals who are not immediate family members. Only two visitors will be permitted at a time.
In-person visits to inmates/residents will continue to be made by pre-approved individuals only. Those wishing to visit should carefully review visitation rules.
CLICK HERE to see the visitation rules.
After reviewing the new visitation rules, you must visit a website to complete a visitation appointment request form. Appointment requests can be made online from your mobile device or computer. All requests are pending review and approval by the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
CLICK HERE to complete a visitation appointment request form.
Additionally, the Arkansas Parole Board will resume allowing supporters to join inmates, in-person, at their parole hearing. Supporters must be at least 14 years old and on the inmate’s approved visitation list. Supporters must be selected and identified by the inmate prior to hearing and meet facility entrance requirements.