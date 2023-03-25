Mississippi officials said 23 people died Friday night when several tornadoes ripped through the state along a hundred-mile front from Rolling Fork to Amory.
Rolling Fork, a town of about 1,800 people in Sharkey County about 40 miles north of Vicksburg, was virtually destroyed. Thirteen of the storm deaths were in Sharkey County.
Dozens of people were hurt and at least four were missing, the Mississippi Department of Emergency Management said.
Deaths were reported in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll and Monroe counties.
The storm first struck the Rolling Fork-Silver City area about 8:50 p.m.
One person died in Silver City.
The National Guard Armory in Rolling Fork is open to assist in sheltering operations. Humphreys County is using its multipurpose building for shelter. The American Red Cross will set up a shelter at the Greenville Multipurpose Center. The Red Cross is also providing food, offering one thousand meals for breakfast, one thousand meals for lunch, and one thousand meals for dinner.
A team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is enroute to assess damage.
In Northeast Mississippi, there was significant damage in Amory along Highways 6 and 25. Amory is a town of about 7,000 people located southeast of Tupelo.
Crews from Monroe County are unable to get into Amory from the south where their headquarters is located due to the number of power lines that are down across the road. Crews from Itawamba County are coming from the north to assess damage in Smithville and cut any trees across the road on their way to Amory.
Crews from Lee and Chickasaw County are mobilizing to assist the Monroe and Itawamba crews.
There was considerable damage east of Winona (Montgomery County) along Mississippi 407. Montgomery and Attala counties crews are out working to get it open as soon as possible.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation office in Rolling Fork had significant damage. Some MDOT employees have damaged or lost homes in the Rolling Fork area. Some of those with damaged homes reported overnight to keep the area roads clear and safe.
State highways in the Rolling Fork area are clear. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was detouring big trucks around Rolling Fork due to low or damaged power lines.
Multiple task force teams and the Mississippi State Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks are working in Rolling Fork and Amory, and in Monroe County – where Amory is located.
Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital in Rolling Fork was damaged. Patients were transferred to other hospitals and nursing facilities. The University of Mississippi Medical Center sent pediatric transport to Yazoo City to assist with three pediatric injuries. Covington County EMS sent ambulances to Rolling Fork. Pafford Ambulance Service is providing a mobile hospital and support staff at the Mississippi National Guard Armory in Rolling Fork.
Atmos Energy cut off natural gas lines in Rolling Fork for the safety of all residents and first responders.
Emergency shelters were set up at the National Guard Armory in Rolling Fork, the Humphreys County Multipurpose Building in Belzoni, and the old National Guard Building in Amory.
The Rolling Fork Civic Center is open and is receiving donations.