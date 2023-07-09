There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
7-23-34-32-43, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Colorado and Illinois.
In Arkansas, there were five Match 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were 10 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were 10 Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $650 million ($328.3 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-10-17-55-66, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $480 million ($240.7 million cash).