Mega

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Wisconsin.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $231 million ($125.8 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

3-16-30-33-36, Powerball 20, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $186 million ($102.6 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

