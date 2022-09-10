There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Wisconsin.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $231 million ($125.8 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-16-30-33-36, Powerball 20, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $186 million ($102.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.