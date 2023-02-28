There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
16-28-49-51-55, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $143 million ($73 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-22-49-65-67, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $145 million ($74.3 million cash).