There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

16-28-49-51-55, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $143 million ($73 million).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

2-22-49-65-67, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $145 million ($74.3 million cash).

