Both drivers and a child were killed, and three more children were hurt, in a collision at 1:40 p.m. Saturday in Bradley County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Britnee Hampton, 27, of Warren was driving a 2008 Pontiac Torrent north on U.S. 67 when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane. It collided head-on with a southbound 2015 model Mercedes, driven by Karla Herrera, 37, also of Warren.
After impact, the Hampton vehicle rotated clockwise and came to a final rest in the southbound lane, facing west. The Herrera Mercedes rotated counterclockwise and came to a final rest on the east shoulder of the highway.
Both drivers died, as did one of the four minor passengers in the Hampton vehicle. Minors are not identified in Arkansas State Police reports.
The injured children were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, and to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
The bodies were released to Hammons Funeral Home and Frazier Funeral Home.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Justin E. Harper investigated the wreck.