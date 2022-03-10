Arkadelphia High School is doing away with its engineering program — the “least popular program on campus” — and shifting its academic focus toward mathematics.
Following a 40-minute executive session Tuesday in which the Arkadelphia Board of Education discussed reassigning positions and voted for said measure in public, Superintendent Karla Neathery asked AHS principal Callie Hunley to explain the future of the school’s engineering program.
Hunley said the engineering program was the “least popular” one, and later told The Arkadelphian the program has fizzled out over the years. Hunley also said the program cut will take effect next school year. She told the school board the equipment is dated and “very expensive” to replace, and that financial support from Danfoss is no longer available.
Instead, the school will be emphasizing its mathematics. “We do not have a very strong math program,” Hunley admitted, adding that, if that program were stronger, students with engineering aptitude could excel beyond high school based on a stronger math background.
