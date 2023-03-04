There was no grand prize winner Friday of the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-25-36-39-67, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $4 million in New York.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $188 million ($95.7 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
11-19-39-44-65, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $161 million ($82.2 million).