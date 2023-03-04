Mega

There was no grand prize winner Friday of the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

8-25-36-39-67, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 4x.

There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $4 million in New York.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $188 million ($95.7 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

11-19-39-44-65, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $161 million ($82.2 million).

