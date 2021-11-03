The victim who died in Saturday night’s shooting at a Halloween party inside Octavia’s Event Center in TEXarkana been identified as Javon Gooden, 20, of TEXarkana.
The other victims who were also shot included both males and females, ranging in age from 15 to 23 years old. None of those injuries are thought to be life threatening.
The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy, 21, of TexARKana was involved in the shooting. They obtained a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his arrest early on Sunday morning.
After detectives contacted several of his friends and family members in an effort to locate him, McElroy turned himself in later that morning. He was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail.
Detectives are currently preparing probable cause affidavits to obtain arrest warrants for McElroy for murder and eight additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers responded to several 911 calls reporting multiple people having been shot at the party venue in the 2300 block of Texas Boulevard at 11:56 p.m. Saturday. They encountered a large number of people running from the building and several inside suffering from gunshot wounds
