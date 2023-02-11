There was no grand prize winner Friday of the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
20-29-30-52-58, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in South Carolina.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $67 million ($35.1 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
52-58-59-64-66, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $20 million ($10.8 million).