FAYETTEVILLE — The City Council on Tuesday discussed a proposal to build a new downtown hotel, but held off on making a decision.
Council members voted 8-0 to table the resolution for two weeks.
The proposed seven-story, 134-room hotel would stand just south of the Upper Ramble where the 290-space parking lot across from the Walton Arts Center is set to be redeveloped into a public space as part of the city’s cultural arts corridor project.
A new parking deck northwest of Dickson Street will replace the spaces that are lost when the lot is transformed into a civic plaza.
The arts corridor is funded by $30 million in voter-approved bonds, but some components of the project will require partnerships with private developers, said Peter Nierengarten, the city’s environmental director
“Bond funding was only enough to build the outdoor components of the project, and so the buildings that were shown were always placeholders for partnership developments,” Nierengarten said.
The city last fall began an RFP process to find a development partner for the building that voters were shown on the southern end of the plaza. Shortly after that, negotiations began with Fayetteville developer Brian Reindl, who owns the Metro District building just south of the civic plaza where Cork & Keg, Rolando’s Restaurante and several other businesses are located.
Fayetteville architect Rob Sharp is heading up design of the hotel, while South Carolina-based Windsor Aughtry, which specializes in projects based in college towns across the southeast part of the country, is the hotel consultant. Fayetteville’s C.R. Crawford Construction is the general contractor. Estimated cost of the development is $50 million.
Sharp said the plan is to work with the landscape of the civic plaza, which features the daylighting of a currently covered creek that will create a diagonal canal across the park space alongside a walkway that will connect the northern and southern ends of the site.
“We wanted to establish a piece of our building in direct response to that walkway,” Sharp told the council.
When approaching the hotel from the north, people will see a restaurant with indoor seating and outdoor cafe space, alongside retail frontage and a hotel lobby that will feature public art and a pass-through element so people can see through the building.
The hotel would include up to 45 basement-level parking spaces, with guest parking handled through a valet system. Employees would park off site, Sharp said.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at FayettevilleFlyer .com.