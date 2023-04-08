There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
12-32-49-51-66, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Pennsylvania.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $441 million ($238.8 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-5-9-42-52, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $186 million ($98.9 million cash).