Richard Young of TexARKana, doing business as Young’s Outdoor Solutions, has been sued by the Arkansas Attorney General Office for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA).
The suit alleges that Young advertised and accepted money from consumers to install in-ground swimming pools, which he failed to complete, ultimately costing homeowners more than $430,000.
Young also outsourced work to -- yet failed to pay -- subcontractors, resulting in collection letters and liens on the homes of consumers who had hired Young to build their pools.
The lawsuit, filed in Pulaski County, alleges that Young knowingly made false representations to consumers, promising to install an in-ground pool; however, as soon as consumers paid him a substantial amount of the contract price, Young stopped work on the projects, giving multiple consumers the same excuses as to why he did not complete the work.
When consumers asked for reimbursement, Young promised to refund the payments, only to offer excuses or hot checks to consumers.
People who believe they were harmed by Richard Young or Young’s Outdoor Solutions to file a consumer complaint with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office by calling (800) 482-8982, email consumer@arkansasag.gov .