The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into a homicide that occurred Sunday.
ASP investigators responded to a request from the Lake Village Police Department.
Jayani L. Jordan, 18, was the victim of an apparent homicide while walking in the front yard of a residence located at 604 Elm Street, in the city of Lake Village.
Lake Village Police responded to the residence around 4:15 p.m. after a witness reported a shooting incident in the area. Jordan was found in the yard. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jordan’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.
As of Monday afternoon, no suspects have been identified and the investigation is continuing.
Agents will submit a criminal case file to the Chicot County prosecuting attorney upon completion of their investigation.