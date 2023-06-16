A former Arkadelphia insurance agent who forged letters of experience from other agencies was sentenced this week after a plea bargain.
Ishrael L. Wordlaw-Coleman, 34, received 12 months of unsupervised probation and was fined $2,240 on two counts of falsifying business records, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a maximum punishment of up to a year in jail in addition to a $2,500 fine.
Wordlaw-Coleman was initially charged in February 2023 on nine felony counts of second-degree forgery. The felony charges were dismissed. Dan Reber of the Arkansas Insurance Department prosecuted the case. Prosecutors did not provide a comment after the sentencing.
