There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
26-27-43-61-69, Powerball 4, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 of $1 million in Florida.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were two Match 3 + Power Play winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $45million ($22.9 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-22-25-28-69, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $203 million ($107.1 million cash).