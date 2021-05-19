The DEA raided multiple Lansdell Family Clinic locations Tuesday morning.
DEA agents and local authorities were spotted at the TexARKana and De Queen locations.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.
Updated: May 19, 2021 @ 4:23 am
