Clinic

DEA agents raided Lansdell Family Clinic locations Tuesday in De Queen and, above, TexARKana.

 TXKToday

The DEA raided multiple Lansdell Family Clinic locations Tuesday morning.

DEA agents and local authorities were spotted at the TexARKana and De Queen locations.

