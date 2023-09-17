Final divorce decrees in Columbia County in September 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Sabrina Fryer versus Wesley Fryer, September 15. Married May 17, 2014. Plaintiff is restored to her previous name of Sabrina Joy Bennett.
Roosevelt Sharp versus Rezell Sharp. September 15.
Jon Ed Rowe versus Valerie Elizabeth Laney Rowe. September 15. Defendant is restored to her former name of Valerie Elizabeth Laney.
Barry John Kyle versus Kristina Maria Fisher. September 6. Married June 26, 2020.
Matthew Steven Reeves versus Jane Elizabeth Reeves. September 6. Defendant is restored to the name of Jana Elizabeth Hooks.