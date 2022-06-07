Five people died and five more were injured about 2:45 p.m. Monday when a Freightliner tractor-trailer struck a small passenger bus at an intersection east of Dermott (Chicot County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Susan Kennedy, 47, of Arkansas City, was driving a 2018 model Ford bus west on Arkansas 35.
As Kennedy attempted to cross over the southbound lanes of U.S. 65, the bus was struck by a southbound tractor-trailer driven by Charles Fowler, 52, of Brinkley.
The truck hit the right side of the bus. Both vehicles traveled in a southwesterly direction before coming to a final stop on the west side of the road.
Killed were Tommy Figures, 50, of Dermott; Brayshawn Ranson, 19, of Dermott; Geraldine Prewitt, 73, of McGehee; Terry King, 56, of Dermott; and Regina Jackson, 65, of Dermott.
Injured were the two drivers and three other passengers on the bus. They were Robert Bell, 21, of Dermott; Zantress Willis, 18, of Dermott; and Cebra Jordan, 25, of Dermott.
The injured were taken to McGehee Hospital, Chicot Memorial Hospital in Lake Village, and UAMS in Little Rock.
Trooper 1st Class Bryson Schultz investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police. The weather was cloudy and the road was dry.
Social media reports said that with the exception of the drivers, the injured and deceased were connected with the C.B. King Memorial School in McGehee. The school provides special education services to adults and to pre-school students.
This was the second five-fatality wreck in Arkansas this year. Five people died March 1 in Monette (Craighead County) when two cars collided on Arkansas 18.