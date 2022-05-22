There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
14-15-25-52-58, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Ohio.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $125 million ($73.4 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
33-40-59-60-69, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $143 million ($83.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.