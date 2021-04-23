A documentary reviewing the controversial deaths of Dennis and Norma Woodruff, two former Rockwall County residents who were killed near Royse City more than 15 years ago, is scheduled to be presented in Greenville next month.
Producers of "Texas Justice: Brandon Woodruff" hope to develop a television series based on the tale of Brandon Dale Woodruff who was found guilty of capital murder in March 2009 involving the deaths of his parents in October 2005.
(Dennis and Norma Woodruff were former Magnolia residents and their daughter, Charla, attended Southern Arkansas University at the time of the homicides.)
Richard Ray, formerly of Fox 4 News in Dallas, will headline the event on the evening of May 14 at the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee Street in Greenville and said the plan is to offer the production to a streaming service such as Netflix.
“We’re hoping for one of the big ones,” Ray said, adding the case has also drawn the attention of The Innocence Project in Texas.
“They are covering this full tilt,” he said.
Ray will also moderate a question and answer session following a screening of the documentary. Tickets for the event are $7.50 in advance or $10 at the door and are available through eventbrite.com
As the prosecution was not seeking the death penalty, Woodruff received an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
Documentary producer Scott Poggensee with The American Justice Podcast intends to present a Change.org petition to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to hear Woodruff’s appeal, which had collected more than 1,500 signatures.
The film details what became one of the most controversial murder cases in recent memory in Hunt County.
The jury in the 354th District Court returned the guilty verdict after some five hours of deliberations, following two weeks of testimony.
