New cases of COVID-19 were down Monday in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,730

Total Active Cases: 36. Down three since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,589

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,497

Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,461

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,748

Total Active Cases: 11. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,691

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,734

Total Active Cases: 25. Down two since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,584

Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,191

Total Active Cases: 48. Down two since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,937

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 997,970

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 89. Down two since Sunday.

Recovered cases: 981,748

Deaths: 12,891. No change since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 190. Down 22 since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 32. Down eight since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 12. Down seven since Sunday.

