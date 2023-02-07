New cases of COVID-19 were down Monday in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,730
Total Active Cases: 36. Down three since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,589
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,497
Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,461
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,748
Total Active Cases: 11. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,691
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,734
Total Active Cases: 25. Down two since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,584
Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,191
Total Active Cases: 48. Down two since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,937
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 997,970
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 89. Down two since Sunday.
Recovered cases: 981,748
Deaths: 12,891. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 190. Down 22 since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 32. Down eight since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 12. Down seven since Sunday.