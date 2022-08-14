There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-24-35-43-62, Powerball 2, Power Play 10x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Hampshire.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $1,000.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $56 million ($32.5 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
23-24-50-54-64, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $82 million ($47.1 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.