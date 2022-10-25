There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
18-23-35-45-54, Powerball 16, Power Play 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $400. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $680 million ($326.1 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $45 million ($21.7 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.