Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

18-23-35-45-54, Powerball 16, Power Play 4x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $400. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $680 million ($326.1 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $45 million ($21.7 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you