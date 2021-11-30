There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
18-26-28-38-47, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100, and two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $264 million ($186.7 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-27-37-42-59, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $102 million ($73.3 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.