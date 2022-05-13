Several people were injured Thursday night after a large fight broke out after the conclusion of the Hot Springs High School graduation ceremony.
At least one person was shot.
Hot Springs Police said the fight began in a parking lot near the Hot Springs Convention Center, where the graduation was held.
“This resulted in shots being fired and multiple people injured. The injured victims were transported to local hospitals to be treated. This incident created a multi-agency response and it is still an ongoing investigation at this time,” HSPD spokesman Officer Omar Cervantes said.
Initial press reports said that up to four people may have been injured during the chaos.
“We are still learning more details about the unfortunate situation that took place outside of the Hot Springs Convention Center, following our graduation ceremony,” Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Nehus said in a statement. “We can confirm that none of our current students or graduates were involved. Our law enforcement officers and staff will do all that we can to assist in the investigation. Our hearts and thoughts are with all individuals who suffered injuries tonight.”