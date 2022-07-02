Fire

A truck burns Friday night at the Sonic Drive-in in Nashville.

 Donny Vaughn

There were no injuries Friday night after a pickup struck an electrical panel and natural gas connection at the back of the Nashville Sonic, sparking a fire that damaged the restaurant.

