There was no grand prize winner Tuesday night in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

15-22-30-41-42, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 4x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier ticket sold, worth $2,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold, worth $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $297 million ($204.1 million cash).

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:

22-36-48-59-61, Powerball 22, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $116 million ($80.6 million cash).

