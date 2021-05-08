Lawrence Box, 55, of Valliant, OK died Saturday as the result of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle wreck about 9:17 a.m. on Arkansas 32 east in Ashdown (Little River County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Box was a passenger in a 2014 Honda CRV. The minor driver of the Honda attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway when the car was struck by a westbound 2015 Peterbilt.
Box was taken to Little River Memorial Hospital in Ashdown, where he was later pronounced dead.
The minor-driver and another minor, both females, were injured. They were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. They were not identified in the report.
The driver of the Peterbilt was not hurt and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Joshua Broughton investigated the accident.