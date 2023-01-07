One driver was killed about 9:19 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck in Dierks (Howard County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jerry D. Jones, 50, of Dierks was driving a 2011 model Buick Enclave east on U.S. 278 and ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle cut back to the left, crossing the highway and leaving the left side of the road.
The Buick struck a tree and overturned.
Jones died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Ernesto Echevarria investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.