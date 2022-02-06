There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
5-16-27-39-61, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $147 million ($100.3 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-16-34-44-61, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $31 million ($21 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.