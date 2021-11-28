The Alex Foundation recently launched its internship in Lake Village for 10 high school and college youth.
Participants were recommended by their high school counselor, classroom teacher and from previous participation in Alex Foundation’s architecture and design programs.
The internship provides work-based learning experiences for youth to obtain skills in an environment that supports learning to work while working to learn. It allows youth to be employed by Alex Foundation for 30 hours a week, providing real world knowledge, relevant employment, and compensation.
With this, youth can acquire resources to equip them with problem-solving, team-building, analytical reasoning, technical, creative and critical skills such as STE+AM (science, technology, engineering, architecture and math), thereby preparing them for 21st century careers.
With funding through a subgrant award by Arkansas Division of Workforce Services (ADWS) and Arkansas Human Development Corporation (AHDC), participants were accepted for employment after a rigorous process.
The youth participants are Janett Solorio, Kathy Mondragon, Aidan Marcum, Javier Mondragon, Madeline Bush, Heath Wilburn, Carmella Mondragon, Dayton Dossier, and Quinten Shaw.
Participants began their internship at the Lake Village Expo (formerly National Guard Armory) with architect Brent Shelor of Hot Springs, and fabrication and metal designer Jeff Childers of Lake Village.
Shelor and Childers introduced youth to careers in their respective profession, and the skills required to be successful. Shelor provided a detailed perspective on his architecture career path and the steps he took to get to where he is today. He spoke about how his college pursuit did not begin with studying architecture. Shelor said he initially majored in engineering and changed his major three times over the course of his college journey.
“When I first went to college at Kansas State University, I initially majored in computer engineering,” Shelor said. “Later on, I changed to chemical engineering and then to architectural engineering. I then decided to get a degree in construction science and management.”
Shelor said a chance encounter with a college peer helped him to decide on his career. “I met a peer that was getting a dual degree in architecture and I decided that this would be the right move for me as well.” Shelor chose architecture since it was a good combination of subjects he enjoyed, such as math, science, and art. He said architecture was more aligned to his interest.
“I wanted to find something that I love to do, and engineering was not that,” Shelor said. “I continued to seek something more fitting, and that something was architecture.”
For those interested in architecture, Shelor suggests working as an intern in the field of architecture to gain firsthand knowledge and experience. Shelor says an internship is important to do various tasks. “Not only should you do office tasks but get out into the field and see actual projects in progress. This will in turn, give you a better insight into whether this career is meant for you, or if you should look for other opportunities,” he said.
