There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
21-26-56-61-65, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay winner of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $84 million ($58.4 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
11-20-33-39-65, Powerball 24, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $50 million ($22 million cash).