Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

21-26-56-61-65, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay winner of $600.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $84 million ($58.4 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

11-20-33-39-65, Powerball 24, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $50 million ($22 million cash).

