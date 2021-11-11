Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

19-25-43-46-48, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Indiana.

In Arkansas, there were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $173 million ($125 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

9-14-16-26-49, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $53 million ($38.5 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you