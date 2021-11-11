There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-25-43-46-48, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Indiana.
In Arkansas, there were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $173 million ($125 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-14-16-26-49, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $53 million ($38.5 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.