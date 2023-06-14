Chef Joshua Garland, the culinary mind behind Hot Springs’ popular Best Café, recently announced plans for his new restaurant, DONS Southern Social.
Located at 901 Central Avenue in Hot Springs, DONS Southern Social will offer an elevated but casual dining experience.
“DONS Southern Social is a culmination of my passion for Southern cuisine and my desire to create a unique dining experience that combines tradition with modern flavors,” said Chef Garland. “With hidden entrances, secret codes, and speakeasy charm, our goal is to set the stage for an unforgettable culinary journey.”
Inspired by the expression “Doing Overtime, No Sleeping” popularized by late night revels of Las Vegas chefs and restauranteurs, Garland’s new restaurant creates a chef driven menu that showcases Southern cuisine with a modern twist, using culinary techniques and diverse flavors gathered from Garland’s extensive travels and experience in the industry.
Garland also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of his team and especially Director of Operation Fatima Alvirde, saying, “I am grateful for Fatima’s unwavering support and her remarkable talent. Her passion for hospitality and her deep understanding of the culinary industry have been essential in making DONS Southern Social a reality. Together, we are dedicated to delivering an exceptional dining experience that exceeds expectations.”
