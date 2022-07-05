There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
There were two Match 5 tickets sold in California that won $1 million.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
27-31-50-51-61, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 4x.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winnersof $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $400 million ($231.7 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
15-16-24-31-56, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $35 million ($20.3 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.