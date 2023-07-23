State Representative Danny Watson has been notified by Secretary of the Department of Corrections Joe Profiri that the construction of a new prison is being postponed for now.
Speaking to the local media Friday at the Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation Watson said, “basically what they had said was that we’re going to put on pause a prison….not only are we going to put on pause a prison for Hempstead County/Hope, Arkansas but for the whole state.”
Rep. Watson said one of the top reasons given for the postponement is the possible lack of an employable workforce. Rep. Watson noted the Secretary of Corrections has said a couple of existing prison facilities are having staffing issues.
