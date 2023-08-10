There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-15-21-67-69, Powerball 3, Power Play 32x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Illinois, Tennessee and Virginia.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $194 million ($95.2 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
13-19-20-32-33, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($9.9 million cash).