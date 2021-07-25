Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
TalkBusinessArkansas, Dr. Joe Thompson, CEO of Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, says state nearing the point of declaring another pandemic emergency. … Multiple sources, AR Department of Education giving public and charter schools leeway to submit proposals for remote learning. … Arkansas Blog, Valley View teachers who joined Trump rally on January 6 file defamation lawsuit against critics. … NWS Little Rock, Above normal high and low temperatures are forecast this week. … Multiple sources, Man struck and killed early Sunday on Barrow Road in LRK. … Hot Springs Sentinel-Record, Changing from his role as Lakeside High principal, Darin Landry is taking charge of Rams athletic department after retirement of Don Pierce. … KTRE, Nacogdoches, TX, police investigating after women’s body found on East Starr Ave. … Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Custom gun-maker Wilson Combat wraps up expansion in Berryville.
National/International:
Associated Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. is headed in the “wrong direction” on the pandemic and the CDC is considering recommended that vaccinated people wear masks in public. … Civil rights activist Bob Moses, who led black voter registration drives in the South during the 1960s, has died at the age of 86. … Austin Kellerman, Minnesota Vikings assistant coach out after refusing vaccine. … Multiple sources, France beats U.S. in Olympics basketball opener. … Associated Press, Homeschooling is surging in the U.S. as some families that tried it during the pandemic have decided to make it permanent. … Multiple sources, Comedian Jackie Mason has died at the age of 93. … BBC News, Medicinal cannabis growth to be permitted in Guernsey. … Multiple sources, U.S. first class stamps rise from 55 to 58 cents on August 29. … Flightradar24, A bush morning already at Oshkosh as EAA AirVenture gets under way. More than 1,300 aircraft already on the ground. … Stars and Stripes, Canada to relocate Afghans who aided Canadian military and embassy.