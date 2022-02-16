There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-4-15-21-63, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $64 million ($42.2 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
16-25-27-49-55, Powerball 17, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($13.4 million cash value). A $183 million ticket was sold at the One-Stop Convenience Store in Chester, CT.
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.