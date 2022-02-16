Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

2-4-15-21-63, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $64 million ($42.2 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

16-25-27-49-55, Powerball 17, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($13.4 million cash value). A $183 million ticket was sold at the One-Stop Convenience Store in Chester, CT.

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you