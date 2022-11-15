There was no grand prize winner nationally in Monday’s Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball 21, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $76 million ($38.2 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-5-17-37-70, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $207 million ($102.8 million cash).