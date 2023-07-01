Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Friday.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

13-22-47-51-55, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $400 million ($205 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

18-25-34-57-68, Powerball 4, Power Play 5x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $493 million ($258.3 million).

