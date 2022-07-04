Effective September 6, United Airlines will no longer operate the non-stop flight between Texarkana Regional Airport and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Airline officials reviewed their market demand and concluded that passenger bookings were not growing at the pace needed to outweigh operational expenses. Additionally, like all U.S. airlines right now, United has struggled to work through the nationwide pilot and crew shortage, something that has continued to grow in 2022.
Airport Director Paul Mehrlich was disappointed to learn of United’s decision but assures the Texarkana and Ark-La-Tex community this will not hinder the airport’s ability to attract new air service in the future.
“It is very unfortunate to see United leave TXK, however, we will continue to strengthen our partnership with American Airlines and aggressively look for ways to create opportunities to add more destinations and possibly carriers.” Mehrlich said United’s decision should not be viewed as a flaw on the Texarkana community, rather a slow recovery in passenger travel in a post-pandemic world. “We realize this was a business decision, and we appreciate United’s willingness to give us a chance during a difficult time.”
The airline’s decision to end service comes in the wake of the airport recording its 4th consecutive month of United passenger growth since beginning operations February 13. Each month, airport forecasts had United passenger load numbers greater than the previous month and showed the rise continuing through August. Mehrlich noted the airport has seen a substantial increase in airport utilization since United came onboard and even mentioned the vehicle parking lot had reached capacity for the first time in airport history.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.