There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
12-15-38-57-63, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $278 million ($196.6 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-8-26-30-39, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $112 million ($81.5 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.