A pedestrian who was in the passing lane of U.S. 71 in Ashdown (Little River County) died Tuesday morning from injuries after he was struck by three vehicles.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, James Revels, 46, of De Queen was standing in a southbound lane of traffic about 6:34 a.m. He was struck in turn by southbound vehicles, a 2012 Chevrolet, a 2021 Ford F-250 and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado.
Revels died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Ian Nelson investigated the accident.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.