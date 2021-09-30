A portion of the 1,000-acre “super site” purchased to attract industry will be planted with pine seedlings following a unanimous decision by the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County.
The acreage that will be planted totals 336 acres.
With a lengthy agenda, the EDCCC met Tuesday at the Arkadelphia Recreation Center. Among those topics was discussion of EDCCC land.
Interim President and CEO J.L. Griffin told the 15-member nonprofit panel it had two options for the Gum Springs land, situated between Interstate 30 and U.S. Highway 67. “We can clear it or plant it,” Griffin said. “I think we need to do something rather than just let it grow up.”
The site was purchased as incentive for the China-based Sun Paper plant to pledge its commitment to locate in Clark County. After Sun Paper backed out, the 1,000 acres is now being marketed as a “super site” with hopes to attract yet another industry to create local jobs.
