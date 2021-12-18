Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

21-32-38-48-62, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $3 million in Texas.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $171 million ($124.6 million cash).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

19-20-40-42-59, Powerball 15, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $353 million ($256 million cash).

