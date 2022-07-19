Jimmy Don Currey, 72, of Gurdon died about 5:29 p.m. Monday when the vehicle he was driving wrecked on Kansas Road near Boiling Springs Road in Clark County, southeast of Gurdon.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Currey was driving a White Motor Co. vehicle south on Kansas Road. The vehicle left the roadway to the north and entered the wood line, striking several trees.
Currey was pronounced dead at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Kendrick Davis investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes, but does not always, corrects these errors in updated reports.