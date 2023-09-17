There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-11-19-24-45, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Arizona and Washington.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There were six Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were sic Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $638 million ($304.2 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-13-29-50-53, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $183 million ($87.4 million cash).