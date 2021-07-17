Star City School District and Yorktown Water Association held a joint ceremony Thursday to dedicate each of their new solar projects, in collaboration with Arkansas’ Today’s Power, Inc.
The two solar projects equal 1.5 megawatts and occupy approximately 12 acres of land. All energy generated by the two arrays will be sold to the Star City School District and Yorktown Water for the duration of the 20-year Solar Power Services Agreement.
The Star City School District and Yorktown Water last year chose Today’s Power, Inc. to provide solar-generated power. After receiving all regulatory and utility approvals, construction on the 1.5 MW system began in late 2020 and was completed in June 2021.
The Star City School District array is a 1-Megawatt single-axis tracking array that was built to save the school district on their electricity costs by generating approximately 1,970,000 kWh annually, accounting for approximately 75 percent of the District’s electricity needs, while C&L Electric Cooperative will provide the remaining 25 percent.
